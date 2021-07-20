ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

