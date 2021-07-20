ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 72,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.