Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. On average, analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

