Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.32 ($20.38).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

