Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,862 ($24.33). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53), with a volume of 423,395 shares trading hands.

AML has been the subject of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.52.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 30,715 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders purchased a total of 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last quarter.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

