AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.48 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

