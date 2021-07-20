Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.60. 9,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,677,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.