Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Insider Sells $620,200.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $620,200.00.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

