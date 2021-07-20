Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ACBI stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $479.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

