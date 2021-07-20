Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $265.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.50.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TEAM opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.90. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

