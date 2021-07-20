Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $265.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.92, a P/E/G ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.90. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.