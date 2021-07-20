Austin D. Kim Sells 1,054 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $21,427.82.

NYSE:THG opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

