Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

ANZBY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.44%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

