AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

AN stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. 45,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,339. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

