Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

