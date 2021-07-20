Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

