AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

