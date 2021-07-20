AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXS stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

