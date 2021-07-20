AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 464,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

