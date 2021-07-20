Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AYTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 857.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,342,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

AYTU stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

