B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $960.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

