Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00023067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $68.88 million and $3.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,838,899 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

