BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Brian Wade Pierson Sells 250 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Brian Wade Pierson sold 250 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $13,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BANF traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

