Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

BBDO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,172. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

