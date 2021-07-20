Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.39 ($3.99).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.