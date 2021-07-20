Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $9,844,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.