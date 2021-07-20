Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.