Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of BMRC opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

