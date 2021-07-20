Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock worth $72,338,348 and sold 623,736 shares worth $35,516,539. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

