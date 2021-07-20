Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,233 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $345.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

