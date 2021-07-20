Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,221 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

