Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,218 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

