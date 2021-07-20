Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of BMO traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

