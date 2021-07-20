Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 547,406 shares.The stock last traded at $96.32 and had previously closed at $95.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.