Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,605 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of TFI International worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $100.40.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

