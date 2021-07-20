Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

SGC opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $345.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

