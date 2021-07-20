Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 426.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 76,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 211.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.