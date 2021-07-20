Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.65 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

