Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,821 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

