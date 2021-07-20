Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $3.70 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

PLTK stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 95.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

