BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BFIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 58,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,116. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

