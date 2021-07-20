Banner (BANR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

