Barclays Downgrades Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Equal Weight

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.67.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.11. 2,004,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

