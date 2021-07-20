Barclays Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.12.

TSE SU opened at C$25.38 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$38.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,410.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

