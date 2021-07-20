Barclays PLC Acquires 8,130 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 159.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $451.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

