Barclays PLC Has $411,000 Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Radiant Logistics worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 335,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.