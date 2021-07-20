Barclays PLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 179.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of CEL-SCI worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

