Barclays PLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, SVP P. Michael Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 13,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $138,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,838 shares of company stock worth $8,940,084. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

