Barclays Raises Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 907

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 636.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 835.50 ($10.92). The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 435.71.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

