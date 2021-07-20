Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

