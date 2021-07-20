Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 50,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,958. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

